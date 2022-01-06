TNSTC to operate special buses for Pongal

Return trips also arranged

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Kumbakonam) Limited will operate special buses from Tiruchi, Chennai and Madurai from January 11 to 13 in connection with the Pongal festival for the benefit of the general public.

Special buses from Tiruchi would be operated to Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Madurai. Special buses from Chennai would be operated to Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Pattukottai, Peravurani, Mannargudi, Nannilam, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Velankanni, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Tiruthuraipoondi, Vedaranyam, Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Jayamkondam, Karur, Pudukottai, Karaikudi, Ramanathapuram and Madurai.

Special buses from Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruppur would be operated to Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and other important towns falling under the limits of TNSTC Kumbakonam Limited. An official press release here said detailed arrangements have been made for the operation of the special buses. Arrangements have also been made for the return journey of the travellersby operating special buses in the return direction after Pongal festival from January 16 to 18.