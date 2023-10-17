TNSTC to operate special buses for Navaratri 

October 17, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) - Kumbakonam division will operate special buses to various destinations on October 21, 22, and 23 to cater to the Navaratri festival rush.

According to a TNSTC press release, nearly 300 special buses will be operated from Chennai to Tiruchi, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Pattukottai, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Karaikudi, Tiruvarur, Vedaranyam, Pudukottai, Thiruthuraipoondi, and Ramanathapuram.

Similarly, 200 special buses will be operated from Tiruchi to Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Madurai, Karaikudi, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Velankanni and Nagapattinam.

To facilitate the return journey, these special buses will be operated from various destinations to Chennai and Tiruchi on October 24 and 25.

The TNSTC has appealed to the public to book their tickets in advance through their website www.tnstc.in or using the TNSTC App.