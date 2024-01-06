TNSTC to operate special bus services for Tiruvarur book fair

January 06, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The district administration has directed Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, to operate special bus services on all routes during the 10-day book fair in Tiruvarur district in February.

The direction was given to TNSTC officials at a preparatory meeting held at the Collectorate on Friday. Collector T. Charushree discussed the steps to be taken to publicise the event to be held from February 2 to 11 through advertisements, billboards and through social media.

She also urged the officials to initiate steps to inculcate the habit of saving among students for purchasing books/periodicals apart from conducting school-level speech, drawing, quiz and other competitions in connection with the book fair.

Distribution of coupons to students for purchasing books/periodicals, educating and making them aware of the methods to make use of the digital books available on the web and setting up of stalls based on a list of themes were also discussed at the meeting apart from deliberating the advantages and disadvantages of organising the fair at the places enlisted for selection, according to official sources.