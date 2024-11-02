ADVERTISEMENT

TNSTC to operate fully booked services to Chennai from Kumbakonam Town Bus Terminus today

Published - November 02, 2024 05:52 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Over 60 Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Kumbakonam Division’s Chennai-bound services from Kumbakonam on November 3 have recorded full advance bookings.

According to a Corporation release, the Corporation has decided to operate the advance-booked services to Chennai from the Town Bus Terminus instead of the Mofussil Bus Stand at Kumbakonam on November 3 between 7 p.m. and midnight.

The other services to Chennai from Kumbakonam, which have not received any advance bookings, will originate from the Mofussil Bus Stand on November 3, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US