TNSTC to operate fully booked services to Chennai from Kumbakonam Town Bus Terminus today

Over 60 Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Kumbakonam Division’s Chennai-bound services from Kumbakonam on November 3 have recorded full advance bookings.

According to a Corporation release, the Corporation has decided to operate the advance-booked services to Chennai from the Town Bus Terminus instead of the Mofussil Bus Stand at Kumbakonam on November 3 between 7 p.m. and midnight.

The other services to Chennai from Kumbakonam, which have not received any advance bookings, will originate from the Mofussil Bus Stand on November 3, the release added.