ADVERTISEMENT

TNSTC to launch tour of Murugan temples on weekends

Published - October 01, 2024 06:21 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, will launch a weekend tour of six Murugan temples in Delta region from this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release from the TNSTC Kumbakonam Division Managing Director R. Ponmudi, the tour would cover Sri Singaravelar temple, Sikkal; Sri Kandhaswamy temple, Poravacherry; and Sri Subramaniyaswamy temple, Ettukudi in Nagapattinam district; Aadhi Swaminathaswamy temple, Eragaram (near Kumbakonam) and Sri Swaminathaswamy temple, Swamimalai in Thanjavur district; and Sri Subramaniyaswamy temple, Enkan in Tiruvarur district.

Like the ‘Navagraha temple’ tour schedule, the special Murugan temple tour would originate and culminate at Kumbakonam on Saturdays and Sundays. He said it was proposed to launch this weekend tour by the third week of this month.

A consultative meeting with the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department officials was held at the TNSTC Kumbakonam Division headquarters on October 1 wherein the officials sought the cooperation of the HR and CE officials extended by them to the “Navagraha temple” tour to the “one-day Murugan temple tour”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / tourism

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US