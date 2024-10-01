TNSTC to launch tour of Murugan temples on weekends

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, will launch a weekend tour of six Murugan temples in Delta region from this month.

According to a press release from the TNSTC Kumbakonam Division Managing Director R. Ponmudi, the tour would cover Sri Singaravelar temple, Sikkal; Sri Kandhaswamy temple, Poravacherry; and Sri Subramaniyaswamy temple, Ettukudi in Nagapattinam district; Aadhi Swaminathaswamy temple, Eragaram (near Kumbakonam) and Sri Swaminathaswamy temple, Swamimalai in Thanjavur district; and Sri Subramaniyaswamy temple, Enkan in Tiruvarur district.

Like the ‘Navagraha temple’ tour schedule, the special Murugan temple tour would originate and culminate at Kumbakonam on Saturdays and Sundays. He said it was proposed to launch this weekend tour by the third week of this month.

A consultative meeting with the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department officials was held at the TNSTC Kumbakonam Division headquarters on October 1 wherein the officials sought the cooperation of the HR and CE officials extended by them to the “Navagraha temple” tour to the “one-day Murugan temple tour”.