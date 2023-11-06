ADVERTISEMENT

TNSTC to allow advance booking for Deepavali special buses

November 06, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - THANJAVUR

TNSTC, Kumbakonam Division, is operating Deepavali special buses between Chennai and Tiruchi for a week from November 9; special buses are being operated from Tiruchi to Rameswaram, Kodaikanal and Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The commuters have been urged to reserve their tickets through the TNSTC online portal and as well as mobile application. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Kumbakonam Division, has announced that an advance ticket booking facility will be available for Deepavali special buses to be operated by the Corporation between November 9 and 15.

R. Mohan, Managing Director, TNSTC, Kumbakonam Division, in a press release said the Corporation would be operating Deepavali special buses from Chennai and Tiruchi for a week from November 9.

The special buses from Chennai to 14 places – Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Jayankondam, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Pattukottai, Pudukottai, Mayiladuthurai, Karaikudi, Karur, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Velankanni and Tiruvarur would be operated from November 9 to 11 and to Chennai from these places from November 12 to 15. Similarly, special buses will be operated from Tiruchi to Coimbatore, Rameswaram and Kodaikanal.

Stating that the commuters heading to the following places from Chennai — Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Pattukottai, Peravurani, Mannargudi, Nannilam, Thiruvaiyaru and Orathanadu — have to board the special buses at MEPZ Tambaram Sanatorium bus stand from November 9 to 11, the passengers proceeding to Tiruchi, Karur, Ariyalur, Chendurai, Jayankondam, Pudukottai, Aranthangi, Ramanathapuram, Rameswaram, Paramakudi, Madurai, Kamudhi, Mudukulathur, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi and Vedaranyam have to board the special buses at the Puratichi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Mofussil Bus Terminus, Koyambedu.

Pointing out that the advance booking had been extended for these special services, Mr. Mohan called upon the commuters to reserve their tickets through the TNSTC online portal and as well as the mobile application.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Corporation for the operation of adequate town bus services in its domain for the benefit of local commuters during the festive period, the release added.

