TNSTC staff protest delay in holding wage talks

THANJAVUR

24 January 2022 18:41 IST

AITUC members on Monday staged gate demonstrations at the depots of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Villupuram Division, in Thanjavur district, exhorting the State government to expedite and conclude the 14th wage talks for fixation of remuneration to TNSTC employees.

Participating in the demonstration held near Karanthattankudi bus depot, staff and retired employees of the corporation owing allegiance to AITUC raised slogans against the inordinate delay in completion of the wage talks.

Meanwhile, a group of people engaged in sanitary operations in Thanjavur Corporation limits staged a demonstration near the civic body headquarters demanding payment of for the last two months.

They also demanded issuance of receipts for amount deducted from their wages towards the employees’ provident fund and ESI scheme.

Similar demonstrations were also organised by CITU in front of Municipal, Town Panchayat and Village Panchayat offices in the district.