TNSTC, Southern Railway increase services to cater to Deepavali rush

Tiruchi

31 October 2021 18:57 IST

Bus and trains services from Tiruchi to various destinations have been increased to cater to the Deepavali festival rush.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Kumbakonam) Limited, Kumbakonam, will operate special buses to different destinations from Tiruchi, Chennai and Madurai from November 1 to 3 in connection with the festival for the benefit of travellers. Special buses from Tiruchi would be operated to Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Madurai.

Special buses from Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruppur would be operated to Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and other important destinations on the three days. Special buses from Chennai would be operated to Tiruchi, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Pattukottai, Peravurani, Mannargudi, Nannilam, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Velankanni, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Tiruthuraipoondi, Vedaranyam, Ariyalur, Jayamkondam, Karur, Pudukottai, Karaikudi, Ramanathurapuram and Madurai, an official press release issued by the Corporation’s Managing Director S. S. Raj Mohan said.

The Southern Railway has announced that additional coaches would be attached to the following trains to clear the extra rush in view of the forthcoming festival season. The Mayiladuthurai - Coimbatore Junction (via Karur and Erode) 'Jan Shatabdi' special (Train No. 02083) will have two second class chair car coaches as extra on November 1, 2, 3 and 7.

Similarly, the Coimbatore Junction - Mayiladuthurai (via Erode, Karur) 'Jan Shatabdi' special (Train No. 02084) will have two second class chair car coaches as extra on November 1, 2, 3 and 7. The Mannargudi - Coimbatore Junction special (Train No. 06615) via Karur and Erode will have one sleeper class coach as extra from November 2 to 9. The Coimbatore Junction - Mannargudi special (Train No. 06616) will have one sleeper class coach as extra from November 2 to 9, a press release said.