TNSTC reschedules services

19 April 2021 20:20 IST

In view of the night curfew, which will come into effect from Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has rescheduled its services so as to avoid operating buses beyond 10 p.m.

There is no change in schedule of timing for the city buses that are confined to the Tiruchi City Corporation limit. However, 9.30 p.m. will be the departure time for last town buses bound for sub urban areas and villages up to 20 to 25 km radius. They will have to halt at the final destination at night. They can begin the trips as usual in the morning.

According to S. Divyadharshini, the Collector, changes have been made in the schedule of operation of long distance buses. The idea is to reach the final destinations before 10 p.m. every day. The last bus for Chennai will depart at 3 p.m. from the Central Bus Stand. For Villupuram the last bus will start at 6.30 p.m. from the Central Bus Stand. The last buses bound for Coimbatore, Salem and Vailankanni will leave at 5 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. No buses will be operated for Kumbakonam, Madurai and Karaikudi after 7 p.m. Destinations such as Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Dindigul, the time limit to start last service will be 9 p.m.

She said that 8 p.m. would be the departure time for mofusil buses for Ariyalur and Perambalur from Chathiram Bus Stand. It would be 7 p.m. for the Jayamkondam buses from Chathiram Bus Stand.

Collector D. Rathna said that the last bus for Chennai would leave from Ariyalur at 3 p.m. It would be 8 p.m. for Tiruchi, Thittakudi and Senthurai. While the last buses for Jayankondam and Perambalur would be available at 8.30 p.m., Similarly, the last bus for Chennai would depart at 4 p.m. from Jayamkondam. It was 8 p.m. for the Virudhachalam, Kattumannarkudi, Kumbakonam bound buses. For Tiruchi bound buses, it would be 7 p.m. from Jayamkondam.