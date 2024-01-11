ADVERTISEMENT

TNSTC Pongal Special buses to run from temporary bus termini in Chennai and not from Kilambakkam

January 11, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, has announced that its Pongal special buses from Chennai to various destinations in its domain will originate from two “temporary termini” till January 14 and not from the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam on the outskirts of Tambaram Corporation.

While the first set of TNSTC Pongal special services from Chennai to Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Pattukottai, Peravurani, Mannargudi, Nannilam, Thiruvaiyaru and Orathanadu started on Thursday from the Arignar Anna Bus Stand near the MEPZ at Tambaram Sanatorium, special services to Karur, Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Senthurai, Jayankondam, Pudukottai, Aranthangi, Ramanathapuram, Rameswaram, Paramakudi, Madurai, Kamudhi, Mudukulathur, Nagapattinam, Velankkani, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi and Vedaranyam left the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Mofussil Bus Terminus at Koyambedu in Chennai on January 11.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the return journey of commuters from the above-mentioned places to Chennai for three days from January 16, the official sources said.

