TNSTC launches bus services to Tiruchi airport

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Tiruchi Region, on Monday launched bus services to the new integrated passenger terminal building of the Tiruchi International Airport from the Central Bus Stand and others parts of the city.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru flagged off the services at the airport early in the day in the presence of Environment Minister Siva. V. Meyyanathan, Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Managing Director, TNSTC, Kumbakonam Division, R. Ponmudi, Airport Director G. Gopalakrishnan and senior TNSTC officials.

The move to operate TNSTC bus services comes more than two months after the new integrated passenger terminal building became operational on June 11 following its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 2. The TNSTC will operate bus services at specified timings to the airport from the central bus stand. Six trips would be operated by the TNSTC every day.

As per the schedule, a bus will leave the central bus stand at 00.15 a.m. and reach Tiruchi airport at 00.30 a.m. The same bus will leave Tiruchi airport at 00.45 a.m. to reach the central bus stand at 1 a.m. It will run via Tiruchi railway junction, Mannarpuram and TVS Tollgate.

Another bus will leave the central bus stand at 7.15 a.m. and reach the airport at 7.30 a.m. It will depart from the airport at 7.45 a.m. to reach the central bus stand at 8 a.m. from where it will proceed to Srirangam. The service will be operated via TVS Tollgate, Mannarpuram, Tiruchi railway junction, central bus stand, Thillai Nagar, Chathram bus stand and Tiruvanaikoil.

Another service will leave the central bus stand at 4.30 p.m. and reach the airport at 4.45 p.m. It will leave the airport at 5 p.m. to reach the central bus stand at 5.15 p.m from where it will head to Kollidam Tollgate. The service will be operated via TVS Tollgate, Mannarpuram, Tiruchi railway junction, central bus stand, Thillai Nagar, Chathram bus stand and Tiruvanaikoil, an official release said.