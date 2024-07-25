GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TNSTC Kumbakonam gets 289 new buses

Tenders invited to acquire 100 electric vehicles out of 500 proposed to be purchased for the TNSTC, the Minister says

Published - July 25, 2024 05:23 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 289 new buses have been inducted into the fleet of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division.

According to official sources, the new buses would replace the old buses that remained part of the fleet. While 227 were to be operated on the mofussil routes, the remaining would be operated as town bus services.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar, who flagged off 23 new buses at the Kumbakonam bus stand on Thursday, said that before the General Elections, around 1,000 new buses were inducted into the fleet of the transport corporations in the State and another 300 were being added now.

Regarding refurbishing 1,200 old buses whose chassis were in good condition, 88 refurbished vehicles have been allotted for the TNSTC Kumbakonam Division. Of these, 54 were being operated on various routes.

With regard to the launch of electric buses, tenders had been invited to acquire 100 vehicles out of 500 such vehicles and inducted into the transport corporations, the Minister said.

