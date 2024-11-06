ADVERTISEMENT

TNSTC Kumbakonam Division mops up ₹17.13 crore in four days

Published - November 06, 2024 06:59 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Kumbakonam Division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has garnered a bus fare ticket collection of ₹17.13 crore during four days of operation starting November 1.

According to a Corporation release, around 1,200 additional buses were operated from important towns in the Kumbakonam Division’s operation domain to Chennai and to other important destinations in the State from November 1 to 4 for the benefit of ‘Deepavali’ revellers to get back to their workplace.

The operation of specials and regular services fetched an average collection of ₹428.27 lakh per day. The actual fare collection on November 4 touched ₹628.13 lakh, which is the highest ticket fare collection recorded by the Corporation on a given day.

As far as patronage, 93.79 lakh people used the regular and special bus services on the four days with 29.31 lakh passengers travelling on November 4 alone, the release added.

