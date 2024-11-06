 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNSTC Kumbakonam Division mops up ₹17.13 crore in four days

Published - November 06, 2024 06:59 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Kumbakonam Division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has garnered a bus fare ticket collection of ₹17.13 crore during four days of operation starting November 1.

According to a Corporation release, around 1,200 additional buses were operated from important towns in the Kumbakonam Division’s operation domain to Chennai and to other important destinations in the State from November 1 to 4 for the benefit of ‘Deepavali’ revellers to get back to their workplace.

The operation of specials and regular services fetched an average collection of ₹428.27 lakh per day. The actual fare collection on November 4 touched ₹628.13 lakh, which is the highest ticket fare collection recorded by the Corporation on a given day.

As far as patronage, 93.79 lakh people used the regular and special bus services on the four days with 29.31 lakh passengers travelling on November 4 alone, the release added.

Published - November 06, 2024 06:59 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.