TNSTC introduces deluxe premium service to Tiruchi Airport

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Tiruchi, on Thursday began operating a deluxe premium bus service to the Tiruchi International Airport from the Central Bus Stand and Srirangam in the city. The Corporation has increased the frequency of the service to the airport.

About a month ago, the TNSTC had introduced bus service to the airport following demands raised in various quarters as passengers and visitors travelling by public transport had to walk a long distance to reach the new terminal of the airport from the Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway. The buses were operated to the airport from the Central Bus Stand and Srirangam via the Railway Junction. Six singles were operated by the TNSTC every day.

The TNSTC has now deployed a deluxe bus for the service with two-seat row of seats so that passengers would get more space to accommodate their luggage. “We have deployed a deluxe bus on the route as many passengers travel with luggage,” a senior TNSTC official said.

The frequency of the services to the airport has been increased to 20 singles during the day. Most of these singles will be from the Central Bus Stand and a few trips will be operated to Srirangam and TVS Tollgate. This apart, a few singles would be operated at night, the official said and added that the response to the service has been good.

A senior official of the Airports Authority of India said that besides passengers even staff members working at the terminal were using the services. The airport authorities had requested the TNSTC to operate low-floor air-conditioned buses to the airport.

The AAI was exploring the feasibility of introducing battery-operated buggies at the airport for the benefit of passengers, he added.