August 30, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, has introduced three cut services to fulfill the demand for direct bus service to connect the Tamil University Women’s Hostel with Ayyasamy Vandaiyar Memorial Bus Stand (AVMBS) in Thanjavur town, popularly known as the Old Bus Stand.

The cut services to the hostel were introduced on the town bus service routes – L74 (AV Memorial Bus Stand to Kothangudi) in the morning, A6 (AVMBS to Medical College) in the afternoon and V74G (AVMBS to Puthunagar) in the evening.

While the L74 service heading for the hostel will leave AVMBS at 8-40 a.m. and reach the hostel at 9-25 a.m. by passing through the New Bus Stand and Collectorate, in the return direction the service will leave the hostel campus at 9-30 to reach AVMBS at 10-10 a.m. and pass through Tamil University and the New Bus Stand skipping the Collectorate.

The A6 service will leave the AVMBS at 12-40 p.m. and reach the hostel at 1-30 p.m. passing through Medical College and Tamil University. In the return direction, it will leave the hostel premises at 1-45 p.m. to reach AVMBS at 2-35 p.m.

The V74G service will depart at 4-35 p.m. from AVMBS and pass through the New Bus Stand and Tamil University to reach the hostel at 5-25 p.m. In the return direction, it will leave the hostel premises at 5-30 p.m. and arrive at AVMBS at 6-25 p.m. via. the New Bus Stand, skipping the Tamil University, according to a Transport Corporation release.

