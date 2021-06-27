TNSTC gears up to resume bus services

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has geared up to resume inter-district and intra-district bus services on Monday following relaxations announced by the State government. Ahead of resuming the services, the government buses were cleaned at the respective depots in Tiruchi region and sanitised on Sunday. Barring districts which fall under Category - I, government buses would be operated to other districts and within Tiruchi district, said a senior TNSTC official.

The services, which were suspended in view of the spike in COVID-19 positive cases, would be resumed at the crack of dawn on Monday, said the official and added that the vehicles would be operated with 50 % occupancy and in compliance with the standard operating procedures. Bus drivers and conductors have been provided with masks and the vehicles would be sanitised after the completion of every trip, the official further said. Passengers wearing masks would alone be allowed to travel, he said. Buses would not be operated to places such as Karur, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Namakkal and Tiruvarur where COVID-19 cases have remained high.