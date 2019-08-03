TNSTC driver suspended for using mobile phone while driving

Collector P.Uma Maheswari on Saturday ordered the suspension of a driver of a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation for using mobile phone while driving.

The driver, Mookaiah, was ordered to be placed under suspension after a video clip showing him using the mobile phone while driving was circulated widely on social messaging platforms. The video was apparently shot by a passenger in the bus driven by him on a mofussil route.

In a statement issued later, Ms.Uma Maheswari said bus drivers should not use mobile phones while on duty in the interest of the safety of passengers. Violations would attract stern action. Officials of TNSTC had been instructed to brief drivers suitably and also ensure effective monitoring.