TNSTC drive to attract commuters

The staff of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam, have embarked on a novel drive to attract commuters.

They distributed sweets to passengers waiting at bus stands and travelling in TNSTC buses in major towns such as Kumbakonam and Thanjavur on Thursday morning.

The employees also distributed pamphlets containing details of the types of buses and services offered by the corporation to elicit their patronage during the coming vacation period.

The exercise will continue over the next few weeks so as to encourage holiday revellers to utilise the services offered by the Corporation, sources said.

Bus impounded

Meanwhile, a private transport bus was impounded by a group of commuters at Vallam on Thursday morning.

A group of commuters boarded the Tiruchi-bound private bus from Thanjavur on Wednesday night and purchased tickets for Vallam. The bus crew asked the passengers to alight on by-pass road instead of dropping them at Vallam bus stand, located a km away.

The passengers and their friends intercepted and impounded the private bus, which entered Vallam around 10 a.m. to proceed to Thanjavur. As the protesters refused to leave the bus until their grievance was redressed by officials concerned, other passengers alighted and took other buses to reach their destinations.

On hearing about the agitation, Vallam police arrived and pacified the demonstrators. The private bus was let off by the agitators after 45 minutes.