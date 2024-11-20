ADVERTISEMENT

TNSTC crew urged to be passenger-friendly

Published - November 20, 2024 07:39 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, has advised its bus crew to drop the rural passengers, if needed, at the places they prefer to alight.

Its Managing Director, R. Ponmudi, delivering the presidential address at a road safety awareness camp held at the divisional Headquarters at Kumbakonam on Tuesday, said the bus services must be improved in such a manner that villagers should proudly say that “our bus” has arrived and utilise only government bus services.

The bus crew, if needed, should not hesitate to drop the passengers at places they preferred, apart from ensuring a safe journey for them.

Requesting the family members of the bus crew to see them off in a good mood when the drivers and conductors leave home for duty, he urged the crew to spend time with their families whenever possible and avoid having unhealthy foods.

He said accident-free record would help them get promotion and higher salary so that they can provide good education for their wards

Principal District Munsif V. Ranjitha and Corporation officials participated in the camp.

