ADVERTISEMENT

TNSTC celebrates 200 days of Navagraha temple tour

Published - October 05, 2024 06:31 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, celebrated its Navagraha Temple Tour service’s successful completion of 200 days of service on Saturday.

According to an official release, as a mark of expressing gratitude to the pilgrims for their patronage to the service, the pilgrims who have booked tickets for the October 5 services were greeted by the Transport Corporation officials, led by the Managing Director, R. Ponmudi, at the Kumbakonam Mofussil Bus Stand from where the service commences and culminates on the same day of operation.

Around 14,000 pilgrims have utilised the temple tour service offered by the TNSTC, Kumbakonam, so far, sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / tourism

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US