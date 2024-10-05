TNSTC celebrates 200 days of Navagraha temple tour

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, celebrated its Navagraha Temple Tour service’s successful completion of 200 days of service on Saturday.

According to an official release, as a mark of expressing gratitude to the pilgrims for their patronage to the service, the pilgrims who have booked tickets for the October 5 services were greeted by the Transport Corporation officials, led by the Managing Director, R. Ponmudi, at the Kumbakonam Mofussil Bus Stand from where the service commences and culminates on the same day of operation.

Around 14,000 pilgrims have utilised the temple tour service offered by the TNSTC, Kumbakonam, so far, sources said.