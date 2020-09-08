TNSTC buses start operating in ghat sections

408 operated in Dindigul and Theni, says official

Following the State government's decision to permit buses to ply within districts, a total of 408 buses were operated on the first day on Monday, said Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) General Manager N Ganesan.

In both Dindigul and Theni regions, 408 buses were operated from morning through 15 bus depots, according to the official,

As per the guidelines to be followed in view of the covid-19, the bus crew had been provided with the dos and dont’s. Prior to departure from the depots, the vehicles were disinfected by a team under the supervision of the depot managers.

The commuters were repeatedly told to wear masks and maintain physical distancing. Crowding was largely avoided at buses keeping in mind the public safety, officials said.

Apart from town and mofusil routes, buses plied on the ghat sections in Dindigul and Theni districts.

There were 81 buses in Dindigul town, 110 mofussil and 25 ghat sections operated on the first day.

Similarly, in the neighbouring Theni, 45 town buses, 144 mofusil and three ghat section routes were operated.

As and when the requirement was more, the fleet strength would be increased, officials said and added that depending on the cooperation from the commuters, the number of frequencies would be increased.

The private and omni buses continued to stay off the road as they insisted on getting the government's nod for operating in full capacity.

A bus operator, who plied between Dindigul and Theni, said that already they were reeling under severe loss without operation due to the continued lock down.

Only when the buses functioned to its full capacity, there would be a little extent of reaching break-even on the costs, he explained and said that instead of operating at less than 50% capacity, they would remain off the road as at least they might not increase the loss.

A transport department official said that they had difficulty in handling commuters in bus stands, where physical distancing went for a toss.