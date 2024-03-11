GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TNSTC bus driver knocked down by motorcycle

March 11, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus driver, who broke the journey to have breakfast at Thuvakudi bus stand, was killed when a motorcycle hit him while he was crossing the road on Monday.

T. Nesakumar, 49, from Magizhampadi in Lalgudi, after driving the Chattiram-Theneerpatti Ex Servicemen Colony bus on early Monday had stopped for breakfast at the Thuvakudi bus stand. While crossing the road, he was hit by a motorcycle and died on the spot. Vignesh C of Musiri, who was riding the motorcycle, was injured and has been admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi.

