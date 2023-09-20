TNSTC bus driver dies of heart attack while on duty

September 20, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus bound for Punganur hit a lamp post and rammed into a shop on Melapudur main road in Tiruchi city on Wednesday morning after the bus driver suffered severe chest pain and collapsed at the wheel.

According to police, Ganapathy, 55, a native of Kamaraj Nagar at Kattupatti near Manapparai, was employed as TNSTC bus driver. On Wednesday morning, when he was on duty driving the bus near a private school between the Head Post Office and Tiruchi railway junction, he developed chest pain. The driver lost control of the vehicle and the bus hit a lamp post and rammed into a shop.

He was rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. The Traffic Investigation Wing - South of Tiruchi City Police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

