TNSTC bus crew resorts to flash strike

Drivers and conductors of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Villupuram Division, resorted to a flash strike on Friday morning at Tiruvarur demanding that all the persons involved in the murderous attack on an STC bus crew be booked under section 307 of IPC.

According to the police, the bus crew of the STC vehicle proceeding to Nagore from Tiruvarur lodged a complaint with the Keevalur police on Thursday stating that they were attacked by a group of persons near Perunkadambanur.

In their complaint, they said that the gang who had come on a motorcycle intercepted the vehicle by pretending that one of them was to board the bus. When the driver stopped the vehicle, one among them boarded the bus only to alight within seconds. The gang repeated the action for a few meters of the journey.

When the conductor, Rajaraman questioned their action one of the gang members attacked the conductor with a piece of glass causing bleeding injury to Rajaraman.

Subsequently, the bus crew lodged a complaint with the Keevalur police who booked a case against – Balaji, Vivin, Muruganathan and an unidentified person and arrested Vivin.

On hearing about the attack on the bus crew, the STC drivers and conductors attached to the Tiruvarur depot staged a flash strike on Friday morning by refusing to operate the vehicles. A large number of commuters including office-goers who depend on the town and long-distance services operated through and from the Old Bus Stand were stranded.

The situation eased out around 9 a.m. after the TNSTC officials assured that the bus crew’s demand would be fulfilled as per the law, the police said.