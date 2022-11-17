TNSTC bus conductor placed under suspension for denying concession to visually impaired commuter

November 17, 2022 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A conductor of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, (Kumbakonam) Limited, Pudukottai region has been placed under suspension for forcing a visually impaired commuter to buy ticket, denying the concession accorded to persons with disabilities.

The incident occurred on November 16 afternoon when the TNSTC bus of the Pudukottai mofussil branch was proceeding to Manapparai from Pudukottai via Annavasal. The visually impaired commuter who had boarded the bus at Pudukottai told the conductor that he was proceeding to Kaladichathiram and produced the identity card given to persons with disabilities.

Instead of issuing a concession fee ticket upon checking the identity card, the conductor told the visually impaired person that he would have to get down from the vehicle if he didn’t buy a ticket. The conductor charged a full fare of ₹15 and issued a ticket to the visually impaired person. 

A press release from the TNSTC (Kumbakonam) Limited, Managing Director S. S. Rajmohan on Thursday said disciplinary action has been initiated against conductor R. Murugesan by placing him under suspension for denying concession to the visually impaired person and issuing him a ticket. The release further said the conductor would be transferred to another region once the suspension period gets over.

