April 13, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, has pressed into service 250 buses as ‘Holiday Specials’ from April 13 to April 16 to clear extra rush of passengers in view of the continuous holidays.

The specials will be operated between Chennai, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Madurai to various destinations falling under the TNSTC, Kumbakonam Division domain. In addition to these 250 ‘Holiday Specials’, another 50 buses would be operated from Tiruchi to Thanjavur, Madurai, Kumbakonam, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Karaikudi and Karur as ‘Additional Holiday Specials’ to clear the anticipated holiday rush during this period.

In order to help the commuters take up their return journey, 300 ‘Additional Holiday Specials’ on April 16 and 17 from and between the above mentioned places would be operated, according to a TNSTC release.