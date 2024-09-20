ADVERTISEMENT

TNSTC announces special buses

Published - September 20, 2024 08:34 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) Kumbakonam division has announced special bus services to cater to the passenger traffic during the Purattasi month.

In response to the demand for travel, particularly on Saturday, which holds religious significance, TNSTC will operate 510 special buses across key routes, including Tiruchi, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Pattukottai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Vedaranyam, Thiruthuraipoondi, Pudukottai, Karaikudi, Ramanathapuram, and Chennai.

Additionally, 175 buses will be deployed between Tiruchi and Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Madurai, as well as back to Tiruchi. Special services will be available from Tiruchi to Karaikudi, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, and Velankanni.

These special services will be available on September 20, 21, and 22 (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). To facilitate the return journey of passengers, 200 special buses will be operated from various towns to Chennai, along with 150 additional buses for other routes on September 22 and 23.

Passengers can book tickets in advance to avoid travel disruption. TNSTC will monitor advance bookings and add extra buses based on demand. Tickets can be booked online through the official website www.tnstc.in or via the TNSTC mobile App.

To ensure the smooth operation of these services, special officers, inspectors, and additional staff will be deployed at major bus stations, said R. Ponmudi, Managing Director TNSTC Kumbakonam, in a statement.

