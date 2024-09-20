GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNSTC announces special buses

Published - September 20, 2024 08:34 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) Kumbakonam division has announced special bus services to cater to the passenger traffic during the Purattasi month.

In response to the demand for travel, particularly on Saturday, which holds religious significance, TNSTC will operate 510 special buses across key routes, including Tiruchi, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Pattukottai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Vedaranyam, Thiruthuraipoondi, Pudukottai, Karaikudi, Ramanathapuram, and Chennai.

Additionally, 175 buses will be deployed between Tiruchi and Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Madurai, as well as back to Tiruchi. Special services will be available from Tiruchi to Karaikudi, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, and Velankanni.

These special services will be available on September 20, 21, and 22 (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). To facilitate the return journey of passengers, 200 special buses will be operated from various towns to Chennai, along with 150 additional buses for other routes on September 22 and 23.

Passengers can book tickets in advance to avoid travel disruption. TNSTC will monitor advance bookings and add extra buses based on demand. Tickets can be booked online through the official website www.tnstc.in or via the TNSTC mobile App.

To ensure the smooth operation of these services, special officers, inspectors, and additional staff will be deployed at major bus stations, said R. Ponmudi, Managing Director TNSTC Kumbakonam, in a statement.

Published - September 20, 2024 08:34 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / public transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.