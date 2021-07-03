TNSCB tenements remain unoccupied

It is more than two years since construction of a block of apartments by Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) at Vannarappettai in Puthur here. But they are yet to be occupied.

TNSCB constructed a total of 384 tenements on four acres of land at a cost of ₹32 crore. Each flat has a plinth area of 402.96 sq ft. The objective was to support the homeless people of Vannarappettai, where a large number of dhobies lived.

There was provision for a public park and amenities for children and elders. Since the buildings were ground plus seven stories, TNSCB provided lift facility for residents.

Construction of the project began about four years ago and scheduled for completion in 2019. Though almost all works over, the tenements remain unoccupied.

Sources said the cost of each flat was ₹6.5 lakh. The beneficiaries had to contribute ₹2.5 lakh. Since most of them did not have sufficient financial resources to pay their share, TNSCB made arrangements to seek loan up to ₹2 lakh. The beneficiaries were asked to pay the remaining ₹50,000 as upfront fee.

Since the tenements were in prime locality, there were many takers. The board received more applications than the total number of tenements. It is learnt that many people paid the upfront fee.

When contacted, a senior TNSCB official told The Hindu that the list of beneficiaries had been approved. The allotment process was on through a lot system. Steps would be taken to complete the process as early as possible.