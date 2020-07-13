TNSCB houses for homeless is ready

A view of the newly built TNSCB housing project at Narimedu in Pudukottai district.

PUDUKOTTAI

13 July 2020 21:12 IST

A major housing project for the homeless in Pudukottai Municipal limits is set to be commissioned soon with the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) completing construction of the tenements at Narimedu.

The tenements, which has 1,920 dwelling units, have been built at a cost of ₹150.58 crore, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said in a statement.

The tenements will be a self-contained housing complex with a park, playground, drinking water supply, markets and drainage.

Advertising

Advertising

Drinking water supply to the tenements will be provided under a rural drinking water supply scheme of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Work on laying distribution lines to the tenements from Mullur overhead tank was underway. It will be completed by August.

Sewage generated from the tenements will be pumped to a treatment plant at Maruppini. Estimates at a cost of ₹8.60 crore have already been prepared and the TWAD Board will soon execute the work. The project will fulfill a long-felt need of the homeless people in the town, he said.