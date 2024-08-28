TNPCB spells out guidelines for making Vinayaka idols and their immersion at notified spots

Ahead of Vinayaka Chathurti festival next month, a set of guidelines have been issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board relating to immersion of Lord Vinayaka idols. Public has been requested to adhere to the guidelines in order to protect water bodies.

One of the guidelines is that the idols made up of only natural, bio-degradable, eco-friendly raw material such as traditional virtuous clay and mud shall alone be permitted for safe immersion in water bodies. The idols should be immersed only in those places notified by the district administration and also by the guidelines specified by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board. Only dried flower components and straw may be used for making ornaments for the idols and natural resins of trees may be used as a shining material for making idols attractive.

Use of single use plastic and thermocol materials shall not be permitted strictly and eco-friendly materials such as straw structure should be used in the making of idols or decoration of the idols in order to prevent pollution in water bodies.

Use of toxic and non-biodegradable chemical dyes/ oil paints for painting idols should be strictly prohibited. Instead, eco-friendly water based, bio-degradable and non-toxic natural dyes should be used. For beautification of idols removable and washable decorative clothes made only with natural materials and natural dyes should be used.

An official release said the District Collector, Superintendent of Police and the District Environmental Engineer, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board can be contacted for further details.