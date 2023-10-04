TNPCB employees oppose implementation of MSC/AIF schemes through cooperative institutions

October 04, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Tamil Nadu Primary Cooperative Banking (TNPCB) institution employees have opposed the implementation of multi-service centre/agriculture infrastructure fund projects through the institutions in view of their poor financial status.

In a statement issued here on October 3, the TNPCB All Employees Union, Thanjavur district unit, has pointed out that loans for agriculture, rearing of cattle, and goats were being given to rural people along with lending of loans to differently abled persons and to self help groups in addition to jewel loan and small business loan.

Of late, these institutions have been facing severe financial constraints resulting in delays in returning the deposit amount with interest to the public since they have yet to receive the amounts waived by the government through various waiver schemes announced and implemented in the past.

Further, the operation of public distribution shops and distribution of fertilizers/urea to farmers by the primary cooperative institutions have also caused losses to the PCBs, the Union alleged.

Such being the case, these financial institutions have been forced to purchase farm equipment and construct godowns and run agriculture clinics under various schemes in the recent past. While the farm equipment bought in the past remains idle and the godowns remain under lock and key with several PCBs/societies, they were now being urged to make a fresh round of purchase of farm equipment and set up multi-service centres in addition to procuring small vehicles for goods movement.

As the institutions were already facing a loss of ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 per month due to the maintenance of already purchased farm equipment and godowns constructed by them, the Union claimed that forcing the PCBs to purchase farm equipment once again and setting up of MSCs would only deteriorate the institutions’ financial status further.

Hence, the TNPCB All Employees Union urged the government not to implement the MSC/AIF projects through the PCBs/societies.

