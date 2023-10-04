HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNPCB employees oppose implementation of MSC/AIF schemes through cooperative institutions

October 04, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Primary Cooperative Banking (TNPCB) institution employees have opposed the implementation of multi-service centre/agriculture infrastructure fund projects through the institutions in view of their poor financial status.

In a statement issued here on October 3, the TNPCB All Employees Union, Thanjavur district unit, has pointed out that loans for agriculture, rearing of cattle, and goats were being given to rural people along with lending of loans to differently abled persons and to self help groups in addition to jewel loan and small business loan.

Of late, these institutions have been facing severe financial constraints resulting in delays in returning the deposit amount with interest to the public since they have yet to receive the amounts waived by the government through various waiver schemes announced and implemented in the past.

Further, the operation of public distribution shops and distribution of fertilizers/urea to farmers by the primary cooperative institutions have also caused losses to the PCBs, the Union alleged.

Such being the case, these financial institutions have been forced to purchase farm equipment and construct godowns and run agriculture clinics under various schemes in the recent past. While the farm equipment bought in the past remains idle and the godowns remain under lock and key with several PCBs/societies, they were now being urged to make a fresh round of purchase of farm equipment and set up multi-service centres in addition to procuring small vehicles for goods movement.

As the institutions were already facing a loss of ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 per month due to the maintenance of already purchased farm equipment and godowns constructed by them, the Union claimed that forcing the PCBs to purchase farm equipment once again and setting up of MSCs would only deteriorate the institutions’ financial status further.

Hence, the TNPCB All Employees Union urged the government not to implement the MSC/AIF projects through the PCBs/societies.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.