TNOU awaits sanction of land to establish permanent facility in Tiruchi

December 23, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

A permanent facility for Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) in Tiruchi will be in the interests of learners in rural areas and pave way for scaling up GER (Gross Enrolment Ratio) in higher education in the region, according to academics.

A proposal for providing TNOU with a two-acre site at Sethurapatti was being processed by the Government, it is learnt.

According to teachers of higher educational institutions here, the Tiruchi Regional Centre of TNOU will be in a position to establish a Constituent Community College, as in Chennai and Villupuram, if the land is sanctioned.

At present, the Tiruchi Regional Centre of TNOU functioning out of rented rooms in Kaliarangam in the city is serving as Institutional Learner Support Centre, catering to the learners in Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Perambalur districts as well.

Pursuing programmes in Constituent Community College will pave way for better avenues for skill acquisition for students who could pursue programmes after a pass in Tenth standard and Plus Two, according to former Vice-Chancellor of TNOU K. Parthasarathy.

The patronage for TNOU is expected to witness an upswing following the UGC’s announcement during September that the open distance learning and online mode degrees were equivalent to conventional mode.

Now, that the UGC is keen on conformity of all higher educational institutions to the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) platform, students pursuing skill-based programmes at the TNOU Community College as add-on courses, will be better-placed to secure jobs, Prof. Parthasarathy said.

Also, 10 percent discount was being extended to students pursuing programmes in Tamil medium at community colleges. The tuition fee has been completely waived for jail inmates, differently-abled people and widows.