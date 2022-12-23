ADVERTISEMENT

TNOU awaits sanction of land to establish permanent facility in Tiruchi

December 23, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A permanent facility for Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) in Tiruchi will be in the interests of learners in rural areas and pave way for scaling up GER (Gross Enrolment Ratio) in higher education in the region, according to academics.

A proposal for providing TNOU with a two-acre site at Sethurapatti was being processed by the Government, it is learnt.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to teachers of higher educational institutions here, the Tiruchi Regional Centre of TNOU will be in a position to establish a Constituent Community College, as in Chennai and Villupuram, if the land is sanctioned.

At present, the Tiruchi Regional Centre of TNOU functioning out of rented rooms in Kaliarangam in the city is serving as Institutional Learner Support Centre, catering to the learners in Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Perambalur districts as well.

Pursuing programmes in Constituent Community College will pave way for better avenues for skill acquisition for students who could pursue programmes after a pass in Tenth standard and Plus Two, according to former Vice-Chancellor of TNOU K. Parthasarathy.

The patronage for TNOU is expected to witness an upswing following the UGC’s announcement during September that the open distance learning and online mode degrees were equivalent to conventional mode.

Now, that the UGC is keen on conformity of all higher educational institutions to the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) platform, students pursuing skill-based programmes at the TNOU Community College as add-on courses, will be better-placed to secure jobs, Prof. Parthasarathy said.

Also, 10 percent discount was being extended to students pursuing programmes in Tamil medium at community colleges. The tuition fee has been completely waived for jail inmates, differently-abled people and widows.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US