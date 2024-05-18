TNMOA provides solatium to family of trainee doctor who died in Pudukottai

Members of the Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association on Friday handed over a cheque of ₹7,25,000 as solatium to the family of R. Anjutha, 26, a trainee doctor who died after giving birth to twin boys at Ranee’s Government Memorial Hospital (RGMH) in Pudukottai.

Dr. Anjutha, who was admitted to the hospital after she developed severe labour pain, died of bleeding post-delivery on April 30. She was a trainee obstetrician at RGMH.

The funds collected on behalf of the association were donated to her family. A memorial meeting was organised at Karambakudi Government Hospital, in which the association members, nurses, medical staff, family members and villagers participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.