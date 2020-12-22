TNJFU wraps up admission for PG, Ph.d. programmes

Tamil Nadu Dr. J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) has completed admission to 84 seats for postgraduate courses at the Master’s and doctoral level in fisheries sciences, fisheries engineering and basic sciences.
On the first day of the two-day admission process held at Dr. M.G.R Fisheries College and Research Institute, Ponneri, 125 applicants took up the exam for 86 seats (M.F.Sc: 42, M.Tech: 6; Ph.D: 38).
The entrance exam was conducted for 13 disciplines each for Master’s and Ph.D. in Fisheries Science and in two disciplines for Master of Technology. The result was declared the same day, and the list of candidates eligible for counselling was published in the university website.
Based on their rank, the admission counselling was conducted on Tuesday. All PG seats had been filled, a press release said.
G. Sugumar, Vice-Chancellor, TNJFU, presented admission letter to the successful candidates in the presence of P. Jawahar, Chairman, PG Admission Committee.
