TNJFU to release UG admission rank list today

Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Nagapattinam, is releasing UG admission 2020-21 rank list on its official website (www.tnjfu.ac.in) on November 1.

The rank list pertains to admission of candidates to 386 seats in the 10 UG degree programmes offered by the Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa.Fisheries University through the constituent colleges, carried out through online mode, G. Sugumar, Vice-Chancellor, said in a press release.

The university offers Bachelor of Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc.) programme at three colleges, four different Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) programmes at four colleges, and B.B.A. in Fisheries Business Management programme and four B.Voc. programmes in four para-professional institutes.

In-person counselling for the special category students will be conducted on 07.11.2020 at the university. For other candidates, online counselling will be conducted from November 9 to 11.

Prof. Sugumar further said online applications and prospectus for PG admission 2020-21, for M.F.Sc., M.Tech and Ph.D. courses, could be downloaded from the website from November 1. The last date for submission of online application was November 27. Further details can be obtained from email: pgadmission@tnjfu.ac.in or phone 04365-256430 or mobile 9442601908, the release said.