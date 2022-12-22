TNJFU tests new products for consumer acceptance, plans collaboration with business enterprises 

December 22, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST

The Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University and its affiliated institutions are into the process of bringing out novel and new products and testing the same for consumer acceptance with the idea of collaborating with business houses and enterprises.

Specifying the business opportunities in value-added fish products, Vice-Chancellor G. Sugumar said on Thursday that prospective entrepreneurs can be successful in their venture by ensuring quality.

Inaugurating an Industry - Institute Meet on Commercialisation of Developed Fish Products and Processing Machineries at the university, the Vice-Chancellor said the industry institute meet involving participation of 63 seafood industrialists, entrepreneurs, fisherwomen, Farmer Producing Organizations, and start-ups was of immense significance.

The meeting organised by the Subject Matter Idea Group for Fish Processing Technology at the TNJFU acknowledged the need to address the current problems, including lack of indigenised value-added fish products in the domestic market, low per capita consumption of fish, a smaller number of domestic entrepreneurs in the fish products business, low price for the farmed shrimp and lack of availability of locally designed and fabricated fish processing machineries.

J. Stephen Sampath Kumar, Director of Research, made a presentation on the technologies and services of TNJFU for entrepreneurs.

The developed fish products and fish processing machineries were presented by the faculty members from TNJFU-Fisheries College and Research Institutes in Thoothukudi, Ponneri and Thalainayeru, TNJFU-College of Fish Nutrition and Food Technology, Chennai and TNJFU-College of Fisheries Engineering, Nagapattinam.

Thirty fish products and three fish processing machineries were displayed on the occasion.

District-level officials from the District Industrial Center, Department of Fisheries, and Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project also participated in the meeting.