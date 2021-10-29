TNJFU initiates PG admission process

29 October 2021 19:35 IST

NAGAPATTINAM

Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) started receiving online application for 2021-22 for post graduate admission on Thursday.

Applications will be received online till November 28 for M.F.Sc. (13 disciplines), M. Tech. (2 disciplines), M.B.A. (Fisheries Enterprises Management) and Ph.D. (13 disciplines).

For this year, 56 seats in M.F.Sc., six seats in M.Tech., 30 seats in M.B.A. (FEM) and 35 seats in Ph.D. degree programmes are to be filled. Additionally, six seats in M.F.Sc. and four seats in Ph.D. are reserved for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) students and two seats in M.F.Sc. and one seat in Ph.D. for foreign nationals.

G. Sugumar, Vice-Chancellor, released the PG prospectus and launched the online admission portal. Prospectus and applications can be downloaded from the university website (www.tnjfu.ac.in). Students have been advised to submit their filled-in application online and not to send their completed application by post, a press release said.

Entrance exams and in-person counselling will take place at Dr. MGR Fisheries College on December 9, and Research Institute, Ponneri, on December 10.

Applicants could check the website for any updates. For further clarifications, they can contact the university by phone (04365-256430 / 9442601908) during office hours on all working days.