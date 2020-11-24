TNJFU celebrates World Fisheries Day

An interaction meet with fish farmers, guest lectures, and competitions for students and fishers marked the celebration of World Fisheries Day by Tamil Nadu Dr. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University on Saturday.

The day celebrated to focus on sustainability of fisheries witnessed interaction between experts and fish farmers on the theme: Ways for sustainable Fisheries Productivity and the contribution of each one of us’.

People dwelling in the coastline regions and closer to the sea consume fish as part of their staple food, warranting a focus on maintaining the balance in ecosystem and environment. Seafood being customary diet for many and a major source of protein for over one tenth of the populations across the globe, the World Fisheries Day highlighted the sustainability of resources and protection of fishermen welfare, according to the organisers.

The constituent units of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalaithaa Fisheries University, Nagapattinam conducted various activities such as national level webinars on sustainable management of aquatic resources for fish production and conservation; and special lectures on Social skills:

A sensitization for fisheries graduates to empathise and serve the fisher community, Sustainable Management of Fisheries, Biological Invasion in Inland Aquatic Ecosystem, Management of Coral reefs and Marine Vertebrates in Gulf of Mannar.

A guest lecture on marketing and value chain with special reference to modern trade practices in fisheries was also conducted. Besides, several competitions were conducted.