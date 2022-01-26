TNJFU celebrates Republic Day by presenting awards of excellence

NAGAPATTINAM

26 January 2022 19:31 IST

Dr. M.G.R. Fisheries College adjudged the Best Performing Institute

Presentation of awards of excellence marked the 73rd Republic Day celebration at the Tamil Nadu Dr. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, on Wednesday.

Unfurling the tricolour Vice-Chancellor G. Sugumar presented the Best Teacher award to F. Parthiban, and Young Researcher Award to D. Kesavan and Mir Ishafaq Nazir.

Advertising

Advertising

The Best Extension Worker award was presented to V. Kannan of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Sikkal and the Best Non-teaching Staff awards were given to M. Vasantha Kumari and P. Sumathi.

The Dr. M.G.R. Fisheries College and Research Institute was adjudged the Best Performing Institute for 2020-21.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor spoke of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu, and emphasised on the need to focus on positive aspects of Independent India.

Terming the COVID pandemic as ‘Education Emergency’ he said there was a need for concerted efforts to ensure the quality of education in every possible manner.

Cultural performances by students marked the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and 73rd Republic Day.

At the TNJFU's College of Fisheries Engineering in Nagapattinam, N. Manimehalai, Dean In-Charge unfurled the national flag.