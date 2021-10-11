TNJFU announces rank list for 2021-22

7,583 applications were received for admissions to 395 seats: Vice-Chancellor

The Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University on Monday announced the rank list for admission to various undergraduate degree courses offered through its constituent colleges for the 2021-22 academic year.

As many as 7,583 applications were received for admissions to 395 seats.

The admission process was initiated on September 19 through online mode for entry into Bachelor of Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc.) programme (offered in 3 Colleges), Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) programme in four colleges, B.B.A. in Fisheries Enterprises Management programme at Fisheries Business School in Vaniyanchavadi, Chennai; and Vocational degree programmes in four para-professional institutes.

Topper

Releasing the list on the university website (www.tnjfu.ac.in), Vice-Chancellor G. Sugumar said Selvi Shiny Prathap from Tiruvannamalai topped the rank list with 198.00 cut-off mark.

C. M. Induja from Ramanathapuram and R. Girijayandhan from Tiruchi were placed at second and third positions respectively.

The number of applications received were substantially higher than the previous year.

Among the undergraduate degree programmes, B.F.Sc. had the toughest competition; for every seat there were 40 applicants. For other courses, there were 15 applicants for one seat.

The Vice-Chancellor said in-person counselling for students applied under special categories (sports quota, children of ex-servicemen, persons with disabilities, fishermen wards and students who had studied in State government schools) would be conducted on October 21 at Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Nagapattinam.

This year, general counselling would be conducted through online mode only. First online counselling for general candidates would take place from October 22 to 25. Regular classes for admitted students was likely to commence during the last week of November, Mr. Sukumar said.