TNJFU admits 8 students under ‘Fishermen’s Wards Special Category’

Nagapattinam

10 December 2020 20:30 IST

Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU), Nagapattinam, has admitted eight students under the ‘Fishermen’s Wards Special Category’ this year for its UG programmes.

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar issued the admission card to the students at a function held at the State Secretariat on Wednesday.

The students admitted under this special category constitute A. Selva Abila, A. Jenshiya and R. Rabitha from Tuticorin, T. Sahaya Sneha from Kanyakumari, E. Edwin Anish from Nagercoil, S. Rani Samlin, from Tirunelveli for the Bachelor of Fisheries Science programme.

For B.Tech (Fisheries Engineering), M. Saron Rose from Tuticorin, and K. Catherine Shiba from Tirunelveli were admitted.

The Minister issued the admission cards in the presence of Vice Chancellor G. Sugumar, UG admission committee Chairman P. Jawahar and department officials.

There were 150 applications for B.F.Sc. and 37 applications for B.Tech. (Fisheries Engineering) degree courses from wards of fishermen. Government would pay the semester fee, hostel fee and mess fee for candidates selected in this category. In-person counselling was conducted for these candidates on November 7.

In a press release, the Vice-Chancellor said that admission to 386 seats in the various UG degree courses offered through the constituent colleges of the University, for the academic year 2020-21, was carried out through online mode. Overall, 3,030 applications were received. The Bachelor of Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc.) programme is offered in three colleges, Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) programmes in three colleges, B.B.A. in Fisheries Business Management programme in Fisheries Business School and vocational degree programs in four paraprofessional institutes.

A total of 1,655 applications were received for 120 seats of B.F.Sc. and 448 applications were received for 30 seats of B.Tech. (Fisheries Engineering) degree courses.