TNJFU admits 53 students for UG programmes under special categories 

Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Nagapattinam, on Monday, conducted in-person counselling of candidates, under special categories, for admission into undergraduate degree courses for 2022-23 under special categories

A total of 143 students under the categories: Sports, Ex-serviceman, Differently-abled, Fishermen wards, Students who have studied in Tamil Nadu State Government Schools and Vocational Stream students, attended the in-person counselling held to fill 68 seats.

Fifty three seats were filled with eligible candidates. G. Sugumar, Vice Chancellor of the University gave the provisional admission letters to the selected students.

Counselling for the general/community categories will be conducted through online mode from September 20 to 26, G. Sugumar, Vice-Chancellor of the University, said in a press release.

The candidates called for online counselling will be informed through their registered mobile number and registered e-mail only.

The list of candidates called for online counselling will also be published in the University website ( www.tnjfu.ac.in ), the press release said.