Housing board plans to complete tenement project at Mannarpuram by November

464 houses will be rented to government servants based on eligibility norms

Work on construction of new tenements at Mannarpuram for government officers and employees will be completed by November, according to Collector S. Sivarasu.

Inspecting the ongoing project at Circuit House Colony along with officials of Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB), he told reporters here on Saturday that TNHB began work in December last after demolishing the existing tenements. The old buildings, constructed in 1975, were found unsafe by a technical committee. Hence, TNHB demolished 480 houses on 4.75 acres of land in 2018 and subsequently allotted ₹103.50 crore for construction of new tenements on the same site.

Explaining the salient features of the new plan, Mr. Sivarasu said it would have 464 houses that would be rented to government servants based on eligibility norms. There would be four blocks. While two blocks would have a ground floor plus 14 floors, the remaining two would have a ground floor plus 15 floors. There would be houses in A (built-up area of 1,062 sq. ft), B (969) C (825) and D (678) categories.

A view of TNHB flats that are under construction at Mannarpuram in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

The Collector said the structural aspects of the buildings had been completed and plastering, painting, underground drainage and electrical works were progressing well. Officials had been asked to expedite the works and complete them by November.

They had also been asked to ensure all-round quality work and give no room for complaints. The construction works were being monitored frequently. Similarly, all safety norms prescribed the State government would be strictly followed in all aspects of construction. The housing board complex would have proper roads, drinking water and stormwater drainage. A provision had been made to provide playing equipment for the children.

R. Renganathan, Executive Engineer, TNHB, Tiruchi, said priority would be given to officials and employees, who were given houses in the old tenements, during allocation of new tenements. Modern elevators had been provided in all four blocks.