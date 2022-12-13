TNGCTA questions BDU’s move to conduct Syndicate meeting in online mode

December 13, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

The Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association (TNGCTA) has questioned the rationale behind Bharathidasan University move to conduct the forthcoming meeting of the Syndicate online.

The University, the association said, had informed Syndicate members over phone about the conduct of the next meeting on December 16 in online mode.

“The move by the university administration is condemnable and amounts to malfeasance; the association seeks to know why the online meeting was being held hurriedly without conforming to the norm of circulating the agenda to the members a week in advance, “ P. David Livingston, Zonal Secretary, TNGCTA, said in a press release.

The members were yet to be provided with the agenda though the meeting is just a couple of days away, Prof. David Livingston said, seeking the intervention of the Higher Education Minister and the Secretary of Higher Education for prevailing upon the university to adhere to the established norms.

The association took a grave view of university’s move at a recent meeting of representatives of Tiruchi and Thanjavur zones. At a time when workshops, conferences and events of higher education department are held in offline mode, the university’s plan for conduct of the meeting in online mode has raised “suspicion” in the minds of the teaching fraternity. Conduct of the Syndicate meeting in online mode within an hour or so will leave no time for members to present their views independently, Prof. David Livingston said.

“The members will not have sufficient time to discuss about the grievances pertaining to Research Department in the University and other vital issues affecting affiliated colleges.” If the idea is to ensure participation of Higher Education department officials in the meeting, this time also it could be held in Chennai as had been the case on previous occasions, Prof. David Livingston said.